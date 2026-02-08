Czech prime minister in favour of social media ban for under-15s

PRAGUE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday he was in favour of banning the use of social media by children under 15, as a growing number of European countries consider similar restrictions.

Countries including Spain, Greece, Britain and France are weighing tougher stances on social media use due to concern over the perceived negative effects on children, after Australia in December became the first nation to prohibit access to such platforms for the under-16s.

“I am in favour because the experts I know say that it is terribly harmful to children. We must protect our children,” Babis said in a regular video message posted on several of his social media accounts on Sunday, without giving further details.

Later in the day, the government’s first deputy prime minister, Karel Havlicek, told a television chat show on private broadcaster CNN Prima News that the cabinet was seriously considering proposing a ban. If it decides to go ahead, Havlicek said legislation would be proposed this year.

Spain and Greece proposed bans on social media use by teenagers last week, as attitudes hardened in Europe against technology some say is designed to be addictive. The measures announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez drew fury from Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the X platform, formerly Twitter.

Britain is considering an Australia-style ban, while France is working through legislation to ban children aged under 15 from social media use.

Governments and regulators worldwide are looking at the impact of children’s screen time on their development and mental wellbeing.

