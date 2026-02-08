Trump meets with Honduran president Asfura

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he met with President of Honduras , Nasry Asfura, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

Trump said the countries have a close partnership on security, and are working together to “counter dangerous Cartels and Drug Traffickers, and deporting Illegal Migrants and Gang Members out of the United States.”

The conservative politician and businessman was sworn in as president of Honduras last month after a closely fought election marred by allegations of fraud and political tension fueled by U.S. interference.

