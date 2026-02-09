Italy’s Alpine rescuers urge caution after string of avalanche deaths

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Alpine rescue service on Monday urged “maximum caution” after avalanches claimed 11 lives in seven days, as exceptionally unstable snow conditions threaten large parts of the Alps.

The latest victim was a 70-year-old hiker, who was found dead overnight in the Veneto region of the country, which is hosting the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in the Alps from February 6-22.

Italy’s rescue service said the risk of avalanches was present across most of the Alpine range from west to east.

With fresh snow accumulating on older and unstable layers, even the movement of a single skier can trigger an avalanche, the rescue service said in a statement.

These conditions make it difficult even for expert off-piste skiers to identify safe routes, it warned.

The rescuers urged anyone heading into snowy terrain to study avalanche bulletins carefully, plan their routes conservatively and ensure they carry standard rescue equipment.

It also advised considering postponing outings until the snowpack had stabilised naturally.

