UK PM Starmer tells staff politics should be force for good

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his staff on Monday that politics should be a force for good and emphasised the importance of moving forward, following the resignation of his chief of staff and director of communications.

Starmer’s top aide Morgan McSweeney quit on Sunday over his role in backing Peter Mandelson over his known links to Jeffrey Epstein. His director of communications Tim Allan resigned earlier on Monday to “allow a new No10 team to be built”.

“We must prove that politics can be a force for good. I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here. We go with confidence as we continue changing the country,” Starmer told Downing Street staff.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Writing by Catarina Demony; Editing by Sarah Young)