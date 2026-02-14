https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/14/china-s-top-diplomat-warns-against-knee-jerk-calls-for-decoupling

China’s top diplomat warns against ‘knee-jerk’ calls for decoupling

L’alto diplomatico cinese avvertimenti contro gli appelli “impulsivi” al decoupling

Reuters
14.2.2026
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen (Reuters)

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Saturday against “knee-jerk” calls for the United States to distance itself from China.

Calling for a “positive and pragmatic” policy from Washington, he said the best outcome for both would be cooperation.

“The other prospect is seeking decoupling from China and severing supply chains and to oppose China on everything in a purely emotional, knee-jerk way,” he said in remarks at the Munich Security Conference.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Sarah Marsh and Tomasz Janowski)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Alimentazione La pasta protagonista delle Olimpiadi Andrew Keh
Editoriali La fine delle libertà a Hong Kong
Israele I crimini tra palestinesi convengono a Israele Neve Gordon
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati