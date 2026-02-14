China’s top diplomat warns against ‘knee-jerk’ calls for decoupling

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Saturday against “knee-jerk” calls for the United States to distance itself from China.

Calling for a “positive and pragmatic” policy from Washington, he said the best outcome for both would be cooperation.

“The other prospect is seeking decoupling from China and severing supply chains and to oppose China on everything in a purely emotional, knee-jerk way,” he said in remarks at the Munich Security Conference.

