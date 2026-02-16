https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/16/eu-commission-to-attend-trump-s-board-of-peace-meeting-as-observer

EU Commission to attend Trump’s Board of Peace meeting as observer

La Commissione europea parteciperà come osservatore alla riunione del Consiglio di pace di Trump

European Commissioner for Mediterranean Dubravka Suica speaks during a press conference on the Pact for the Mediterranean in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - EU Commissioner Dubravka Suica will travel to Washington this week to attend a meeting of the Board of Peace, as set up by U.S President Donald Trump, in her capacity as an observer, a spokesperson for the EU Commission said on Monday.

“The EU Commission is not becoming a member to the board of peace, we are participating in this meeting precisely in our longstanding commitment to the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as to take part in international efforts to support reconstruction and the post-war recovery in Gaza,” spokesperson Guillaume Mercier told reporters.

