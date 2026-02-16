https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/16/french-police-raid-arab-world-institute-in-epstein-linked-probe-into-jack-lang

French police raid Arab World Institute in Epstein-linked probe into Jack Lang

La polizia francese fa irruzione nell’Istituto del Mondo Arabo nell’ambito di un’indagine su Jack Lang legato a Epstein

Reuters
16.2.2026
Jack Lang leaves after the funeral service for the late Tunisian-born Italian cinema star Claudia Cardinale at the Church of Saint-Roch in Paris, France, September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq (Reuters)

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French police on Monday searched the Arab World Institute in Paris in connection with an investigation into its former head, ex culture minister Jack Lang, and his ties with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into alleged tax fraud against Lang and his daughter following the release of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Arab World Institute said it could not comment immediately.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough)

