French police raid Arab World Institute in Epstein-linked probe into Jack Lang

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French police on Monday searched the Arab World Institute in Paris in connection with an investigation into its former head, ex culture minister Jack Lang, and his ties with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into alleged tax fraud against Lang and his daughter following the release of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Arab World Institute said it could not comment immediately.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough)