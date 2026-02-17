Russia downs 151 Ukrainian drones overnight, TASS says, citing defence ministry

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Air defence systems shot down 151 Ukrainian drones overnight, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
MOSCA, 17 febbraio (Reuters) - I sistemi di difesa aerea hanno abbattuto 151 droni ucraini nella notte, ha detto martedì l’agenzia di stampa TASS, citando il ministero della Difesa russo.
(Servizio di Reuters; Redazione di Clarence Fernandez)
