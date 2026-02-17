https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/17/russia-downs-151-ukrainian-drones-overnight-tass-says-citing-defence-ministry

Russia downs 151 Ukrainian drones overnight, TASS says, citing defence ministry

La Russia abbatte 151 droni ucraini durante la notte, dice la TASS, citando il ministero della Difesa

Reuters
17.2.2026

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Air defence systems shot down 151 Ukrainian drones overnight, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

