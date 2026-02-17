Two killed in blast at military facility in Russia’s Leningrad region, Mash reports

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Two people were killed in a blast at a military facility in the town of Sertolovo in Russia’s Leningrad region, the Mash Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge )
MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Two people were killed in a blast at a military facility in the town of Sertolovo in Russia’s Leningrad region, the Mash Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge )
MOSCA, 17 febbraio (Reuters) - Due persone sono rimaste uccise in un’esplosione in una struttura militare nella città di Sertolovo, nella regione russa di Leningrado, ha riferito martedì il canale Telegram Mash.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge )
Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it
Inserisci email e password per entrare nella tua area riservata.
Non hai un account su Internazionale?Registrati