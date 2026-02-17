https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/17/two-killed-in-blast-at-military-facility-in-russia-s-leningrad-region-mash-reports

Two killed in blast at military facility in Russia’s Leningrad region, Mash reports

Due morti in un’esplosione in una struttura militare nella regione russa di Leningrado, riferisce Mash

Reuters
17.2.2026

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Two people were killed in a blast at a military facility in the town of Sertolovo in Russia’s Leningrad region, the Mash Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge )

