Ukraine hits oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar, chemicals plant in Perm, SBU says

KYIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones hit the Taman oil terminal in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region and a chemicals plant in the Perm region near the Ural mountains overnight, Ukraine’s SBU domestic security service said on Tuesday.

Kyiv has stepped up long-range strikes on strategic Russian targets, particularly oil facilities, that have fuelled Moscow’s war machine during the four-year-long war.

An SBU official said the attack on the Taman terminal was the agency’s second on the facility since January 22. Ukraine’s General Staff had separately reported striking the terminal on Sunday.

SBU drones also attacked the Metafrax Chemicals plant in the Perm region, some 1,600 km from Ukraine, a facility the official described as one of the biggest methanol producers in Russia and Europe.

Both attacks were carried out ahead of a new round of U.S.-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia that began on Tuesday in Geneva, which are not expected to yield significant results.

