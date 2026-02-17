https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/17/us-kills-11-men-in-three-separate-strikes-in-eastern-pacific-caribbean-military-says

US kills 11 men in three separate strikes in eastern Pacific, Caribbean, military says

Gli Stati Uniti uccidono 11 uomini in tre attacchi separati nel Pacifico orientale e nei Caraibi, dicono i militari

Reuters
17.2.2026

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Southern Command said on Tuesday that it carried out three strikes on vessels in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean, killing 11 men.

Four men were killed in the first strike, four more in the second and three in the last, according to the U.S. military.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” SOUTHCOM said in a post on X.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington, Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

