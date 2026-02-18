https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/18/philippine-vice-president-duterte-to-run-for-president-in-2028-elections

Philippine Vice President Duterte to run for president in 2028 elections

Il vicepresidente filippino Duterte si candiderà alle elezioni del 2028

Reuters
18.2.2026
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she delivers a statement following her impeachment by the lower house of the Congress, in her office at Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo (Reuters)

MANILA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will run for the presidency in the country’s 2028 elections, she told a press conference on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair)

