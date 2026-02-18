Philippine Vice President Duterte to run for president in 2028 elections

MANILA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will run for the presidency in the country’s 2028 elections, she told a press conference on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair)
MANILA, 18 febbraio (Reuters) - La vicepresidente filippina Sara Duterte si candiderà alla presidenza nelle elezioni del paese del 2028, ha dichiarato mercoledì in una conferenza stampa.
(Servizio di Mikhail Flores; Redazione di John Mair)
