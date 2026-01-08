https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/08/if-it-expires-it-expires-trump-tells-nyt-about-us-russia-nuclear-treaty

‘If it expires, it expires,’ Trump tells NYT about US-Russia nuclear treaty

Reuters
8.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss an expiring nuclear treaty with Russia, saying in remarks released on Thursday that “if it expires, it expires.”

The last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty, New START, is set to expire on February 5. It caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the two nations can deploy,

“We’ll just do a better agreement,” Trump told The New York Times, adding that China should be incorporated in any future agreement. The interview took place on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in WashingtonEditing by David Ljunggren)

