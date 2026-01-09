EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid, von der Leyen says

BRUSSELS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The European Union will grant Syria around 620 million euros ($722 million) this year and next for post-war recovery, bilateral support and humanitarian aid, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

“After years of devastation under the Assad regime, Syria’s recovery and reconstruction needs are immense, and I just could see (it) by my own eyes,” she said during a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus.

Von der Leyen said the EU wants to start talks on reviving a cooperation accord with Syria and that it will launch a new political partnership with the country, including high-level talks in the first half of 2026.

Last year, the EU lifted economic sanctions on Syria after rebels toppled longtime autocratic President Bashar al-Assad following over a decade of civil war.

Von der Leyen said the recent escalating violence in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo between government forces and Kurdish fighters this week was “worrisome”, and that continued dialogue between all parties was “urgently needed”.

($1 = 0.8588 euros)

