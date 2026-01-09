EU member states confirm approval of signing EU-Mercosur trade agreement

BRUSSELS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - European Union member states confirmed on Friday a broad majority of them support a planned free trade agreement with South American bloc Mercosur, Cyprus, which holds the EU rotating presidency, said.

EU capitals had had until 5 p.m. Brussels time (1600 GMT) to confirm their votes in writing after ambassadors of the EU’s 27 members signalled their provisional approval of the deal a few hours earlier.

The deal is set to be the largest trade accord the EU has concluded, although it will still require approval from the European Parliament before it can enter force.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)