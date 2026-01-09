https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/eu-member-states-confirm-approval-of-signing-eu-mercosur-trade-agreement

EU member states confirm approval of signing EU-Mercosur trade agreement

Gli Stati membri dell&#39;Unione europea confermano l&#39;approvazione della firma dell&#39;accordo commerciale UE-Mercosur

Reuters
9.1.2026
Police officers stand guard next to the fire as farmers protest against the EU-Mercosur free-trade deal between the European Union and the South American countries of Mercosur, on the day of a European Union leaders’ summit, in Brussels, Belgium, December (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - European Union member states confirmed on Friday a broad majority of them support a planned free trade agreement with South American bloc Mercosur, Cyprus, which holds the EU rotating presidency, said.

EU capitals had had until 5 p.m. Brussels time (1600 GMT) to confirm their votes in writing after ambassadors of the EU’s 27 members signalled their provisional approval of the deal a few hours earlier.

The deal is set to be the largest trade accord the EU has concluded, although it will still require approval from the European Parliament before it can enter force.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

