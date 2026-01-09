Iran must show restraint against protesters, French diplomatic source says

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Iran’s authorities must show maximum restraint towards protesters who have a legitimate right to demonstrate, a French diplomatic source said on Friday.

A nationwide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said, as protests over economic hardships continued around the country.

“We deplore the deaths of several protesters and call on the Iranian authorities to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding these deaths,” the source said.

“We reaffirm our commitment to freedom of expression and assembly and call on Iran to respect all of its obligations under its international commitments.”

