Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President Lee

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit South Korea between January 17 and 19 for a summit with President Lee Jae Myung, South Korea’s Blue House said in a statement on Friday.

Her visit, at Lee’s invitation, is the first state visit by an Italian leader to South Korea in 19 years, the presidential office said.

The leaders, who will hold their summit on January 19, plan to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation including trade, artificial intelligence and defence as well as broader international affairs, it said.

Italy is one of South Korea’s four largest trading partners in the European Union, the office said.

