https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/italian-pm-meloni-to-visit-south-korea-for-summit-with-president-lee

Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President Lee

Il premier italiano Meloni visiterà la Corea del Sud per un vertice con il presidente Lee

Reuters
9.1.2026
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives for the second day of the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on November 23, 2025. MARCO LONGARI/Pool via REUTERS (Reuters)

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit South Korea between January 17 and 19 for a summit with President Lee Jae Myung, South Korea’s Blue House said in a statement on Friday.

Her visit, at Lee’s invitation, is the first state visit by an Italian leader to South Korea in 19 years, the presidential office said.

The leaders, who will hold their summit on January 19, plan to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation including trade, artificial intelligence and defence as well as broader international affairs, it said.

Italy is one of South Korea’s four largest trading partners in the European Union, the office said.

(Reporting by Heejin KimEditing by Ed Davies)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

podcast Nel nido dei serpenti
Ucraina Tutti gli ostacoli sulla via della pace in Ucraina Marek Świerczyński
La settimana Cose Giovanni De Mauro
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati