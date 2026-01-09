Mercosur bloc to sign EU trade deal on January 17

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Mercosur bloc will sign its long-delayed trade agreement with the European Union on January 17, Argentina’s foreign ministry said Friday, marking a breakthrough after years of negotiations.

“After more than 30 years of negotiations, we will sign on January 17 in Paraguay a historic and most ambitious agreement between both blocs,” Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said in a Foreign Ministry statement.

The European Union member states confirmed on Friday that a broad majority support a free trade agreement with South American bloc Mercosur.

(Reporting by Lucila Sigal and Lucinda Elliott, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)