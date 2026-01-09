https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/mercosur-bloc-to-sign-eu-trade-deal-on-january-17

Mercosur bloc to sign EU trade deal on January 17

Il 17 gennaio il Mercosur firmerà un accordo commerciale con l&#39;Unione europea

Reuters
9.1.2026
Demonstrators holds flares, as Polish farmers protest against the Mercosur trade deal in front of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, in Warsaw, Poland, January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel (Reuters)

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Mercosur bloc will sign its long-delayed trade agreement with the European Union on January 17, Argentina’s foreign ministry said Friday, marking a breakthrough after years of negotiations.

“After more than 30 years of negotiations, we will sign on January 17 in Paraguay a historic and most ambitious agreement between both blocs,” Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said in a Foreign Ministry statement.

The European Union member states confirmed on Friday that a broad majority support a free trade agreement with South American bloc Mercosur.

