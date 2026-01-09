https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/poland-worried-about-tensions-in-nato-over-greenland-says-tusk

Poland worried about tensions in NATO over Greenland, says Tusk

La Polonia è preoccupata per le tensioni in seno alla NATO sulla Groenlandia, dice Tusk

Reuters
9.1.2026
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives for the Coalition of the Willing summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France January 6, 2026. YOAN VALAT/Pool via REUTERS (Reuters)

WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister is worried about the strain the United States’ threat to take over Greenland is putting on NATO, he said on Friday, adding that as a loyal ally Warsaw should be honest with Washington about its concerns.

Poland views the United States and NATO as crucial to its security in the face of an increasingly assertive Russia, and policymakers in Warsaw fear divisions in the alliance could embolden Moscow.

A U.S. military seizure of Greenland from a longtime ally, Denmark, would send shockwaves through the NATO alliance and deepen the divide between Trump and European leaders.

“I’m very concerned about the Greenland issue, and I’m also very concerned about events in the United States, and everything that’s building such ideological and political tension within NATO and the United States itself,” Tusk told a press conference.

“But because we’re allies, friends, and Poland is an exceptionally loyal ally of the United States, I also believe that when you’re in such a position, you don’t do anything on your knees; you just say what you think. Among friends, you should speak honestly about what’s right and what’s wrong.”

(Reporting by Barbara Erling, Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

podcast Nel nido dei serpenti
Danimarca La Groenlandia non vuole farsi prendere dal panico Michael Jarlner
Crisi climatica Come ridurre le emissioni dei trasporti aerei Gabriele Crescente
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati