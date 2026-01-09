https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/spanish-citizens-released-from-venezuela-prison-arrive-in-madrid

Spanish citizens released from Venezuela prison arrive in Madrid

Reuters
9.1.2026
A bystander poses with members of the NGO “Refugiados sin Fronteras” Ilse Quijada and Yoli Suarez as they wait for the arrival of Venezuelan-Spanish human rights activist, Rocio San Miguel, and other Spanish citizens, who were freed during a prisoner relea (Reuters)

MADRID, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Four Spanish nationals and a prominent Venezuelan-Spanish rights activist arrived in Madrid on Friday a day after they were released from prison in Venezuela in the aftermath of the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday Venezuela was freeing a large number of political prisoners as a sign of “seeking peace” - though rights groups there say there have not been any large-scale releases so far.

The five had been reunited with friends and family, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

“Today is a happy day,” the minister wrote on X. “I hope to see them soon and wish them a swift return to normal life.”

San Miguel, who was detained in February 2024 at Maiquetia International Airport near Caracas, is a lawyer and expert on security and Venezuela’s military. 

Two of the others - Andres Martínez Adasme and Jose María Basoa, both from the Basque Country - were detained in September 2024 accused of being members of Spanish intelligence plotting to kill Maduro, a claim the Spanish government has repeatedly denied.

The other freed were named as Ernesto Gorbe and Miguel Moreno.

Spain has called Venezuela’s action a “positive step.”

(Reporting by Susana Vera, Guillermo Martinez; writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

