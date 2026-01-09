Spanish citizens released from Venezuela prison arrive in Madrid

MADRID, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Four Spanish nationals and a prominent Venezuelan-Spanish rights activist arrived in Madrid on Friday a day after they were released from prison in Venezuela in the aftermath of the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday Venezuela was freeing a large number of political prisoners as a sign of “seeking peace” - though rights groups there say there have not been any large-scale releases so far.

The five had been reunited with friends and family, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

“Today is a happy day,” the minister wrote on X. “I hope to see them soon and wish them a swift return to normal life.”

San Miguel, who was detained in February 2024 at Maiquetia International Airport near Caracas, is a lawyer and expert on security and Venezuela’s military.

Two of the others - Andres Martínez Adasme and Jose María Basoa, both from the Basque Country - were detained in September 2024 accused of being members of Spanish intelligence plotting to kill Maduro, a claim the Spanish government has repeatedly denied.

The other freed were named as Ernesto Gorbe and Miguel Moreno.

Spain has called Venezuela’s action a “positive step.”

