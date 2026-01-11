https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/11/japan-s-coalition-partner-head-signals-snap-election-may-be-nearing

Japan’s coalition partner head signals snap election may be nearing

Il capo della coalizione giapponese segnala l&#39;avvicinarsi di elezioni lampo

Reuters
11.1.2026
Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shakes hands with Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, during their meeting at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 21, 2025 in this photo taken by K (Reuters)

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi appears to have moved to a “new stage” in considering whether to call a snap election and would not be surprised if she proceeded as domestic media have reported, Hirofumi Yoshimura, head of ruling coalition partner Ishin, said on Sunday.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, citing government sources, that Takaichi is considering calling a snap parliamentary election in the first half of February.

In an interview with public broadcaster NHK, Yoshimura said he spoke with Takaichi on Friday and through the conversation felt the prime minister’s view on the election timing has shifted to a new stage.

“I won’t be surprised if she made the decision as reported by media,” Yoshimura added.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Diane Craft)

