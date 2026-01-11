Japan’s coalition partner head signals snap election may be nearing

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi appears to have moved to a “new stage” in considering whether to call a snap election and would not be surprised if she proceeded as domestic media have reported, Hirofumi Yoshimura, head of ruling coalition partner Ishin, said on Sunday.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, citing government sources, that Takaichi is considering calling a snap parliamentary election in the first half of February.

In an interview with public broadcaster NHK, Yoshimura said he spoke with Takaichi on Friday and through the conversation felt the prime minister’s view on the election timing has shifted to a new stage.

“I won’t be surprised if she made the decision as reported by media,” Yoshimura added.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Diane Craft)