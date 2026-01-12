Australia PM Albanese recalls parliament early in wake of Bondi attack

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday that Parliament would be recalled early to sit next week in the wake of the Bondi attack.
(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)
SYDNEY, 12 gennaio (Reuters) - Il primo ministro australiano Anthony Albanese ha detto lunedì che il Parlamento sarà richiamato in anticipo per sedersi la prossima settimana in seguito all’attacco di Bondi.
(Servizio di Christine Chen a Sydney; montaggio di Tom Hogue)
