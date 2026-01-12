https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/12/australia-pm-albanese-recalls-parliament-early-in-wake-of-bondi-attack

Australia PM Albanese recalls parliament early in wake of Bondi attack

Il premier australiano Albanese richiama il parlamento in anticipo in seguito all&#39;attacco di Bondi

Reuters
12.1.2026
Australia’s Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Jillian Segal stands next to Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, his wife Jodie Haydon, and Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn during the ‘Light Over Darkness’ vigil honouring victims and surv (Reuters)

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday that Parliament would be recalled early to sit next week in the wake of the Bondi attack.

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

podcast Nel nido dei serpenti
Danimarca La Groenlandia non vuole farsi prendere dal panico Michael Jarlner
Crisi climatica Come ridurre le emissioni dei trasporti aerei Gabriele Crescente
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati