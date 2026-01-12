https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/12/germany-s-klingbeil-on-powell-probe-says-central-bank-independence-is-clear-line

Germany’s Klingbeil, on Powell probe, says central bank independence is ‘clear line’

Il tedesco Klingbeil, in merito all&#39;indagine su Powell, afferma che l&#39;indipendenza della banca centrale è una "linea chiara".

Reuters
12.1.2026
German Finance Minister and co-leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lars Klingbeil attends a press conference in Berlin, Germany December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse (Reuters)

By Maria Martinez

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil on Monday said that central bank independence was a “clear line” for him, when asked about the U.S. Justice Department’s probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. 

“We in Germany attach great importance to the independence of central banks,” Klingbeil said in Washington. “For me, as finance minister, this is a clear line.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has ramped up its pressure campaign on the Federal Reserve, threatening to indict Powell over comments to Congress about a building renovation project, an action Powell called a “pretext” to gain more influence over interest rates Trump wants cut dramatically.

The finance minister, who defined himself as “very transatlantic”, said Germany is using every possibility to stay in dialogue with American partners but discussions are becoming more difficult and differences are getting larger.

“I believe it is bad for the world if Europe and the U.S. are divided from one another, and that is why I am here, to send a clear signal: We want cooperation, we want collaboration,” said Klingbeil.

The German minister is in Washington for a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies, in which Australia, Mexico, South Korea and India will also participate.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Writing by Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Cinema Violenza e rinascita, una battaglia dopo l’altra Francesco Boille
Serie tv Adolescence non sconvolge Laurie Penny
Dear Daddy Controllo parentale Claudio Rossi Marcelli
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati