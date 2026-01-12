https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/12/germany-s-merz-expects-us-participation-in-greenland-s-protection

Germany’s Merz expects US participation in Greenland’s protection

La tedesca Merz si aspetta la partecipazione degli Stati Uniti alla protezione della Groenlandia

Reuters
12.1.2026
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends the annual retreat of CSU federal lawmakers in the former monastery in Seeon, Germany, January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth (Reuters)

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday he expects the United States to continue to protect Greenland together with Denmark but ongoing talks would determine the exact nature of the collaboration.

“We are in very detailed discussions with the Danish government and simply want to work together to improve the security situation for Greenland,” Merz told reporters in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

“I expect the Americans to also participate in this,” he said, adding that talks over the next few days and weeks would show in what form that would happen.

