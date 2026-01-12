Greenland says it will boost efforts to ensure its defence is supported by NATO

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Greenland’s government said on Monday it would increase efforts to ensure its defence takes place under the auspices of NATO.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
STOCKHOLM, 12 gennaio (Reuters) - Il governo della Groenlandia ha detto lunedì che aumenterà gli sforzi per garantire che la sua difesa avvenga sotto l’egida della NATO.
(Servizio di Anna Ringstrom, montaggio di Terje Solsvik)
