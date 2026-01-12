https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/12/greenland-says-it-will-boost-efforts-to-ensure-its-defence-is-supported-by-nato

Greenland says it will boost efforts to ensure its defence is supported by NATO

La Groenlandia dichiara che intensificherà gli sforzi per garantire che la sua difesa sia sostenuta dalla NATO

Reuters
12.1.2026
A NATO flag flutters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo (Reuters)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Greenland’s government said on Monday it would increase efforts to ensure its defence takes place under the auspices of NATO.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

