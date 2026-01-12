https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/12/mexico-s-sheinbaum-says-had-good-conversation-with-trump-on-security-drugs

Mexico’s Sheinbaum says had ‘good conversation’ with Trump on security, drugs

Il messicano Sheinbaum dice di aver avuto una "buona conversazione" con Trump su sicurezza e droga

Reuters
12.1.2026
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum waves during an event in Zocalo Square to commemorate 7 years since her party, Morena, came to power, in Mexico City, Mexico December 6, 2025. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo (Reuters)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday she had a “good conversation” with U.S. President Donald Trump on security and efforts to reduce drug trafficking.

Sheinbaum said on X the two leaders discussed security with respect for Mexico’s sovereignty, reducing drug trafficking, as well as trade and investment.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente about the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle Mexico’s violent narco-terrorist networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

