Morocco declares end of seven-year drought after winter rains

RABAT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Morocco’s seven-year drought has come to an end after abundant rainfall this winter, Water Minister Nizar Baraka said on Monday.

Rainfall levels so far this winter are up 95% from a year earlier and 17% above the seasonal average, Baraka told members of parliament.

The average dam-filling rate has risen to 46%, with several key reservoirs now at full capacity, official data showed.

The rainfal has provided relief to the agricultural sector after years of water restrictions.

Seven years of drought had depleted Morocco’s dams, cut the wheat harvest, reduced the national cattle herd, caused heavy job losses in farming and pushed the country to accelerate its desalination plans.

Morocco aims to supply 60% of its drinking water from treated seawater by 2030, up from a previous 25%, while leaving dam water for the inner regions of the country, Baraka told Reuters in December.

(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Ahmed El Jechtimi)