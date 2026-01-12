https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/12/nato-discussing-next-steps-to-ensure-arctic-stays-safe-rutte-says

NATO discussing next steps to ensure Arctic stays safe, Rutte says

La NATO discute i prossimi passi per garantire la sicurezza dell&#39;Artico, dice Rutte

Reuters
12.1.2026
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (not pictured), in Zagreb, Croatia, January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - NATO member countries are discussing and working on the next steps for how to collectively keep the Arctic safe, alliance chief Mark Rutte said on Monday.

The alliance has previously discussed how to work together to make sure that the Arctic stay safe, Rutte told reporters in a news conference in Zagreb, Croatia.

“Currently we are discussing the next step to that, how to make sure that we give practical follow up on those discussions,” Rutte said. 

“We are working on the next steps to make sure that indeed, we collectively protect what is at stake here,” he added. 

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Inti Landauro, editing by Lili Bayer and Louise Rasmussen)

