https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/12/trump-says-countries-doing-business-with-iran-face-25-tariff

Trump says countries doing business with Iran face 25% tariff

Trump dice che i paesi che fanno affari con l&#39;Iran devono pagare una tariffa del 25%.

Reuters
12.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that any country that does business with Iran will be subjected to a tariff rate of 25% on any business conducted with the United States.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“This Order is final and conclusive,” he said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Bhargav Acharya)

