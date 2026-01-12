Trump says countries doing business with Iran face 25% tariff

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that any country that does business with Iran will be subjected to a tariff rate of 25% on any business conducted with the United States.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“This Order is final and conclusive,” he said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Bhargav Acharya)