EU to ‘swiftly’ propose further sanctions on Iran, von der Leyen says

L&#39;Unione europea proporrà "rapidamente" ulteriori sanzioni all&#39;Iran, dice von der Leyen

Reuters
13.1.2026
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference during a European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels, Belgium December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The EU will “swiftly” propose further sanctions on those responsible for the repression of demonstrations in Iran, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

“The rising number of casualties in Iran is horrifying. I unequivocally condemn the excessive use of force and continued restriction of freedom, ” von der Leyen said on social media platform X.

“Further sanctions on those responsible for the repression will be swiftly proposed.”

(Reporting by Lili Bayer, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Bart Meijer)

