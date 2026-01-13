https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/13/japan-pm-takaichi-mulls-feb-8-snap-election-yomiuri-reports

Japan PM Takaichi mulls Feb 8 snap election, Yomiuri reports

Il premier giapponese Takaichi pensa alle elezioni lampo dell&#39;8 febbraio, riferisce lo Yomiuri

Reuters
13.1.2026
Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her first policy speech in the parliament, in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo (Reuters)

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering calling a snap lower house election on February 8 after dissolving the house next week, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The fiscal 2026 budget is unlikely to pass the parliament by the end of the current fiscal year in March if the election is held and Takaichi mulls a stopgap budget, as she has pledged to roll out inflation countermeasures as early as possible, Yomiuri said.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chris Reese)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

America Latina Mappa di una criminalità in espansione Pablo Ferri
podcast Il lavoro dei cooperanti è sempre più rischioso
Viaggi Le storie di Xanthi Aspasia Kakari
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati