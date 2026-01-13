Japan PM Takaichi mulls Feb 8 snap election, Yomiuri reports

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering calling a snap lower house election on February 8 after dissolving the house next week, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The fiscal 2026 budget is unlikely to pass the parliament by the end of the current fiscal year in March if the election is held and Takaichi mulls a stopgap budget, as she has pledged to roll out inflation countermeasures as early as possible, Yomiuri said.

