US to revoke citizenship of naturalized migrants convicted of fraud, Trump says

“We’re also going to revoke the citizenship of any naturalized immigrant from Somalia or anywhere else who is convicted of defrauding our citizens,” Trump said in a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

(Reporting by Bo Erickson and Ismail Shakil, Editing by Franklin Paul)