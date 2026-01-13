https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/13/us-to-revoke-citizenship-of-naturalized-migrants-convicted-of-fraud-trump-says

US to revoke citizenship of naturalized migrants convicted of fraud, Trump says

Gli Stati Uniti revocano la cittadinanza agli immigrati naturalizzati condannati per frode, dice Trump

13.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he signs an executive order on AI in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo (Reuters)

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is going to revoke the citizenship of any naturalized immigrant from Somalia or any other country who is convicted of defrauding “our citizens.”

“We’re also going to revoke the citizenship of any naturalized immigrant from Somalia or anywhere else who is convicted of defrauding our citizens,” Trump said in a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

(Reporting by Bo Erickson and Ismail Shakil, Editing by Franklin Paul)

