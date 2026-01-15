https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/15/brazil-supreme-court-justice-orders-bolsonaro-s-transfer-to-penitentiary-complex

Brazil Supreme Court justice orders Bolsonaro’s transfer to penitentiary complex

La Corte Suprema del Brasile ordina il trasferimento di Bolsonaro in un complesso penitenziario

Reuters
15.1.2026
Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro talks with media upon his arrival at Brasilia International Airport, in Brasilia, Brazil November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo (Reuters)

BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro be transferred to the Papuda Penitentiary Complex in Brasilia, a court decision showed on Thursday.

Bolsonaro, who has so far been carrying out his 27-year sentence for plotting a coup in the Federal Police Superintendency, will be transferred to a building inside the penitentiary complex, the decision showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; Writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

