Brazil Supreme Court justice orders Bolsonaro’s transfer to penitentiary complex

BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro be transferred to the Papuda Penitentiary Complex in Brasilia, a court decision showed on Thursday.

Bolsonaro, who has so far been carrying out his 27-year sentence for plotting a coup in the Federal Police Superintendency, will be transferred to a building inside the penitentiary complex, the decision showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; Writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)