Britain to boost military reserves by raising maximum call-up age to 65

La Gran Bretagna vuole aumentare le riserve militari innalzando l&#39;età massima di richiamo a 65 anni

Reuters
15.1.2026
A soldier takes part in the “Sava Star 24” joint military exercise of Britain and Croatia in Gasinci military base, Croatia, September 25, 2024. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo (Reuters)

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it would strengthen its military reserve forces by raising the maximum age at which former personnel could be called up by a decade to 65.

European countries, including France and Germany, have taken steps to boost their reserves in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the United States’ insistence that Europe take more responsibility for its own security.

Britain also said it would lower the threshold for which former personnel could be called upon to include “warlike preparations”. Currently they can only be called upon for “national danger, great emergency or attack on the UK”.

“These reforms will allow us to mobilise that talent rapidly when it matters most, strengthening our readiness and aligning with a similar approach many NATO forces are taking,” said Paul Griffiths, the general leading the British effort.

The changes are expected to come into force from spring 2027.

(Reporting by William James and Sam Tabahriti)

