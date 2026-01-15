https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/15/canadian-dies-in-iran-at-the-hands-of-the-authorities-says-ottawa

Canadian dies in Iran at the hands of the authorities, says Ottawa

Canadese muore in Iran per mano delle autorità, dice Ottawa

Reuters
15.1.2026

Jan 15 (Reuters) - A Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities, Foreign Minister Anita Anand said in a social media post on Thursday, but did not give details of how or when.

“Peaceful protests by the Iranian people - asking that their voices be heard in the face of the Iranian regime’s repression and ongoing human rights violations - has led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life,” she said.

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

