Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Barcelona after threat

MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul made an emergency landing at Barcelona-El Prat Airport on Thursday after an unspecified threat on board, Spanish airports operator AENA said, adding that the airport was operating normally.

The Guardia Civil police force said they were investigating the incident, without providing more information. Turkish Airlines officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Jesus Calero, editing by Andrei Khalip and Tomasz Janowski)