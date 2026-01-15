https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/15/us-issues-new-iran-related-sanctions-us-treasury-website-shows

US issues new Iran-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows

Gli Stati Uniti emettono nuove sanzioni contro l&#39;Iran, come mostra il sito web del Tesoro statunitense

Reuters
15.1.2026
People walk in Tehran Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran, January 15, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday issued new Iran-related sanctions that target what appeared to be shipping, trading and energy companies, according to a post on the U.S. Treasury Department website on Thursday.

The new sanctions come amid Iran’s crackdown on protests in Iran, where the clerical establishment has cracked down hard on nationwide unrest since December 28.

The sanctions also target 11 individuals and Fardis Prison, according to the website.

(Reporting Susan Heavey, Katharine Jackson and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Terrore in casa, Minneapolis, Stati Uniti
Immagini La Patagonia brucia, El Hoyo, Argentina
Immagini Ancora con Museveni, Kampala, Uganda
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati