US issues new Iran-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday issued new Iran-related sanctions that target what appeared to be shipping, trading and energy companies, according to a post on the U.S. Treasury Department website on Thursday.

The new sanctions come amid Iran’s crackdown on protests in Iran, where the clerical establishment has cracked down hard on nationwide unrest since December 28.

The sanctions also target 11 individuals and Fardis Prison, according to the website.

(Reporting Susan Heavey, Katharine Jackson and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Doina Chiacu)