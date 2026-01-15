https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/15/us-senate-democratic-leader-schumer-urges-trump-to-pull-ice-agents-out-of-cities

US Senate Democratic leader Schumer urges Trump to pull ICE agents out of cities

Il leader democratico del Senato degli Stati Uniti Schumer esorta Trump a ritirare gli agenti dell&#39;ICE dalle città

Reuters
15.1.2026
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) takes a question while speaking to reporters after the weekly Senate Democrat caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday told President Donald Trump in a meeting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in cities were “terrorizing communities” and that ICE agents should be pulled out.

A statement from his office said “Schumer told the president ICE raids are terrorizing communities. Leader Schumer also told President Trump that their actions are dangerous and putting more people at risk and he must pull back ICE from U.S. cities.”

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Terrore in casa, Minneapolis, Stati Uniti
Immagini La Patagonia brucia, El Hoyo, Argentina
Immagini Ancora con Museveni, Kampala, Uganda
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati