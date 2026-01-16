Canada, China set to make ‘historic gains’ in new partnership, says Carney

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada and China are forging ahead with a new strategic partnership and both sides stand to make “historic” gains as they leverage each other’s strengths, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday.

“Particularly in agriculture and agri-food, energy, and finance,” Carney said. “That is where I believe we can make immediate and sustained progress.”

Carney, the first Canadian prime minister to visit China since 2017, was on a mission to Beijing this week to forge a new partnership with Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the United States, building on months of diplomatic efforts to turn the page on previous tensions and conflict.

