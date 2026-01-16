https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/16/faa-issues-warnings-to-airlines-on-central-south-american-flights-over-potential-military-actions

FAA issues warnings to airlines on Central, South American flights over potential military actions

Reuters
16.1.2026
A sign marks the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Boston Air Route Traffic Control Center, where air traffic controllers continue to work during the U.S. government shutdown, in Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S., October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (Reuters)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it is issuing a series of warnings to airlines to exercise caution when flying over Central America and parts of South America, citing the risks of potential military activities and GPS interference.

The FAA said it had issued notices for parts of Mexico, Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador as well as other parts of Central America and portions of airspace within the eastern Pacific Ocean.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Toledo, Ohio; Editing by Chris Reese)

