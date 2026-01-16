Russia was behind attempted 2024 arson attack, Lithuania says

VILNIUS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s GRU military intelligence was responsible for an attempted arson attack in 2024 on a plant in Lithuania that supplies radio wave scanners to Ukraine’s army, Lithuanian officials said on Friday.

Six nationals of Spain, Colombia, Cuba, Russia and Belarus were charged over the incident, and the group had also attempted similar attacks in Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, police and prosecutors said.

“The crimes were coordinated, and orders were issued to the executors by a group of people living in Russia, who are connected with Russia’s GRU,” Deputy Chief Saulius Briginas of Lithuania’s criminal police told reporters.

