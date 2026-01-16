Trump says he is backing ‘newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government’ in Gaza

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is backing “a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government” in Gaza.

“As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board’s High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!”

(Reporting by Christian Martinez; Editing by Himani Sarkar)