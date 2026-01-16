https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/16/trump-says-he-is-backing-newly-appointed-palestinian-technocratic-government-in-gaza

Trump says he is backing ‘newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government’ in Gaza

Trump dice di sostenere il "nuovo governo tecnocratico palestinese" a Gaza

Reuters
16.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs an executive order recommending loosening the federal regulations on marijuana, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (Reuters)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is backing “a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government” in Gaza.

“As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board’s High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!”

(Reporting by Christian Martinez; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

