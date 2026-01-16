Trump to pardon former Puerto Rico governor Vazquez

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is issuing a pardon to Puerto Rico’s former Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced, who was previously indicted in a federal corruption case, a White House official confirmed on Friday.

“This entire case is an example of political prosecution,” a White House official said of Vazquez, who was arrested in August 2022 on bribery charges related to the financing of her gubernatorial campaign in 2020.

Trump is also pardoning Vazquez’s co-defendants Julio Martin Herrera Velutini and Mark Rossini, CBS News, which first reported the development, said.

Trump has granted a flurry of pardons since assuming office last year, many of them to white-collar criminals and political allies.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington, Ryan Patrick Jones and Bhargav Acharya in Toronto; Editing by Caitlin Webber)