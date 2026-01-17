https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/17/macron-says-trump-tariff-threat-over-greenland-unacceptable

Macron says Trump tariff threat over Greenland unacceptable

Macron dice che la minaccia di Trump sui dazi per la Groenlandia è inaccettabile

Reuters
17.1.2026
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he visits the Istres military air force base, southern France, January 15, 2026. Philippe Magoni/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (Reuters)

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - France’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that the threat of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump over Greenland was unacceptable and that if they were confirmed Europe would respond in a coordinated manner.

“No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations,” Macron said on X.

“Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond to them in a united and coordinated manner if they were to be confirmed.”

(Reporting by John Irish. Editing by Mark Potter)

