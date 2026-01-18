Syrian president cancels Germany visit, Merz meeting

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa has cancelled his visit to Berlin on Monday and Tuesday, a German government spokesperson told Reuters.

Al-Sharaa had been scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Talks with German business leaders were also planned.

A ceasefire was agreed on Sunday after days of fierce clashes between Syrian government troops and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters.

