Syrian president cancels Germany visit, Merz meeting

Il presidente siriano annulla la visita in Germania e l&#39;incontro con Merz

Reuters
18.1.2026
Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers a speech on the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad’s fall, in Damascus, Syria December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo (Reuters)

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa has cancelled his visit to Berlin on Monday and Tuesday, a German government spokesperson told Reuters.

Al-Sharaa had been scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Talks with German business leaders were also planned.

A ceasefire was agreed on Sunday after days of fierce clashes between Syrian government troops and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Alexander Smith)

