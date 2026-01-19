Kurdish Rudaw website reports around 1500 Islamic State members escaped from Syria’s Shaddadi prison

CAIRO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Kurdish website Rudaw reported that a spokesperson for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Farhad Shami, said around 1500 Islamic State members escaped from Syria’s Shaddadi prison.

Earlier, the Syrian army said “a number of” Islamic State militants had escaped a prison that had been under SDF control in the eastern city of Shaddadi, accusing the SDF of releasing them. The army did not say how many escaped.

(Reporting by Jaidaa Taha and Menna Alaa ElDin; Editing by David Gregorio)