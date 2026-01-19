National security advisers to discuss Greenland in Davos

Jan 19 (Reuters) - National security advisers from a number of countries are due to meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, with Greenland among the subjects on the agenda, diplomatic sources said.

A Swiss foreign ministry spokesperson would only confirm that a meeting was due to take place but declined to comment on its content, timing or the participants.

One European diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity said Greenland had been added to the agenda of the previously scheduled meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs on eight European countries until ownership of the Arctic island had been transferred to the United States.

Two other diplomatic sources said some of the security advisers would be represented by lower-level officials.

European leaders have called the Trump move wrong and are studying a number of possible trade retaliation measures.

