https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/20/trump-says-had-a-telephone-call-with-nato-s-rutte-concerning-greenland

Trump says had a telephone call with NATO’s Rutte concerning Greenland

Trump dice di aver avuto una telefonata con Rutte della NATO riguardo alla Groenlandia

Reuters
20.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (Reuters)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a “very good” telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.

Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting of various parties in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum. He did not specify who the various parties were.

“As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back - On that, everyone agrees!” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump had earlier told reporters the United States would talk about acquiring Greenland at this week’s World Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the territory.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

