https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/azerbaijan-says-it-agreed-to-join-trump-s-board-of-peace

Azerbaijan says it agreed to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

L’Azerbaigian dice di aver accettato di entrare nel “Consiglio di pace” di Trump

Reuters
21.1.2026

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan said on on Wednesday that it had accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join his “Board of Peace”.

“Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to actively contribute to international cooperation, peace, and stability,” Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and reached a U.S.-brokered peace agreement last August after meeting Trump at the White House.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Stati Uniti La guerra al terrore ha preparato la repressione  Alessio Marchionna
Scienza In Italia conservare gli ovuli è un privilegio Claudia Torrisi
Tecnologia Adesso potete dimenticare la password Chris Stokel-Walker
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati