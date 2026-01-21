https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/china-says-it-has-handled-uk-embassy-planning-in-line-with-laws

China says it has handled UK embassy planning in line with laws

La Cina afferma di aver gestito la pianificazione dell’ambasciata britannica in linea con le leggi

Reuters
21.1.2026
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun attends a press conference in Beijing, China January 7, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo (Reuters)

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China has handled its planning for a new UK embassy building in full compliance with international diplomatic practices and relevant laws and regulations, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Britain’s government gave approval on Tuesday for China to build its largest embassy in Europe in London, hoping to improve ties with Beijing despite warnings from British and U.S. politicians that it could be used as a base for spying.

Providing support and construction of diplomatic premises is the host country’s international obligation, Guo Jiakun told reporters at a regular press conference.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

